Bruker Co. (BRKR) Shares Bought by Tdam USA Inc.

Tdam USA Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 39.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,575 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Bruker were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in Bruker by 15.2% during the second quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 17,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Bruker by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 961,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Ramsey Quantitative Systems lifted its position in Bruker by 25.6% during the third quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 12,906 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Bruker by 35.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Bruker by 7.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 44,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Bruker alerts:

BRKR opened at $33.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.22. Bruker Co. has a 1-year low of $28.13 and a 1-year high of $36.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.34.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. Bruker had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 27.96%. The business had revenue of $466.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BRKR shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bruker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.63.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry systems; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

Further Reading: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.