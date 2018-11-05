Bush Odonnell Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Bush Odonnell Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 9.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,355 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for approximately 4.0% of Bush Odonnell Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Bush Odonnell Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 46.0% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 46,005 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 14,487 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 4.7% during the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,616 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 9.4% during the second quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 60,015 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 5,175 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. bought a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $2,503,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 5.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 317,675 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $20,442,000 after acquiring an additional 17,250 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $73.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.98. CVS Health Corp has a one year low of $60.14 and a one year high of $83.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.34.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $46.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.34 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 24th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.90%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, October 25th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Leerink Swann set a $80.00 target price on CVS Health and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 target price on CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.18.

In other news, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 21,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,722,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eva C. Boratto sold 13,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $1,027,076.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,162 shares in the company, valued at $4,256,299.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,409 shares of company stock worth $3,392,097. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

Further Reading: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.