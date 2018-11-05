CA, Inc. (CA) Holdings Cut by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of CA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CA) by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 112,702 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 633,911 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in CA were worth $4,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CA during the second quarter worth $100,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of CA during the second quarter worth $113,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of CA by 53.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Lourd Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CA during the third quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CA during the second quarter worth $214,000. 69.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CA alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on CA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub upgraded CA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. ValuEngine upgraded CA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. TheStreet lowered CA from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Argus lowered CA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.52.

In related news, insider Ayman Sayed sold 14,418 shares of CA stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $628,048.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,673 shares of company stock valued at $2,934,811. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CA opened at $44.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.73. CA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.97 and a 12-month high of $44.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

CA Profile

CA, Inc, doing business as CA technologies, develops, markets, delivers, and licenses software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Mainframe Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Services. The Mainframe Solutions segment offers solutions for the IBM z Systems platform, which runs various mission critical business applications.

Read More: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CA).

Receive News & Ratings for CA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.