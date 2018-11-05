Cabot (CBT) Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cabot (NYSE:CBT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

CBT has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Cabot in a report on Monday, October 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital set a $82.00 price objective on Cabot and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. TheStreet lowered Cabot from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.43.

NYSE:CBT opened at $52.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.50. Cabot has a one year low of $46.90 and a one year high of $68.63.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06. The firm had revenue of $854.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.59 million. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 17.41% and a negative net margin of 4.46%. Cabot’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cabot will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Cabot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 16th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to repurchase up to 10.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Brian A. Berube sold 13,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.43, for a total transaction of $879,902.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,410,669.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick M. Prevost sold 40,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total value of $2,660,072.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 216,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,239,091.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,448 shares of company stock valued at $5,860,779. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Cabot during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,279,000. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 104.1% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 212,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,102,000 after purchasing an additional 108,182 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 18.7% during the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 23,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 39.5% during the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 7,485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 0.6% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,060,907 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $127,302,000 after purchasing an additional 12,452 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers carbon black, a form of elemental carbon used to enhance the physical properties of the systems and applications in which it is incorporated; and rubber blacks for use as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive in tires, hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods.

