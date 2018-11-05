Cabot (CBT) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.35-4.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.73.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Cabot and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Cabot from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Cabot in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cabot from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cabot currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.43.

Cabot stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.40. 475,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,650. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.50. Cabot has a fifty-two week low of $46.90 and a fifty-two week high of $68.63.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. The firm had revenue of $854.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.59 million. Cabot had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a positive return on equity of 17.41%. Cabot’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cabot will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Cabot declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 16th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to purchase up to 10.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Cabot news, Director Patrick M. Prevost sold 40,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total transaction of $2,660,072.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 216,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,239,091.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas S. Cross sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $1,053,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,598.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,448 shares of company stock valued at $5,860,779 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers carbon black, a form of elemental carbon used to enhance the physical properties of the systems and applications in which it is incorporated; and rubber blacks for use as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive in tires, hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods.

