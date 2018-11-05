Cadence Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (OXY)

Cadence Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,719 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,469 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $5,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 105,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,866,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 34,533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 10,867 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,545 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,393,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 31,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3,077.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 185,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,528,000 after buying an additional 179,726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William R. Klesse bought 5,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.55 per share, with a total value of $392,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 77,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,123,993.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $68.31 on Monday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $62.47 and a 12-month high of $87.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.24 billion, a PE ratio of 76.75, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.80.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.11). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 350.56%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OXY. ValuEngine downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group decreased their target price on Occidental Petroleum to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $101.00 target price on Occidental Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.06.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

