Cadence Capital Management LLC Sells 838 Shares of Phillips 66 (PSX)

Cadence Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $7,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,146,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,273,487,000 after buying an additional 2,194,280 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,400,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,617,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,567 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,468,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $954,557,000 after purchasing an additional 39,493 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,506,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $618,420,000 after purchasing an additional 221,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,490,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $167,368,000 after purchasing an additional 54,190 shares in the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.79.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $99.01 on Monday. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $89.14 and a 12 month high of $123.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $45.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.99.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $30.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.50 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 14.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 73.06%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks, delivers refined products to market, and provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, and markets natural gas liquids, exports LPG, and provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

