California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Holdings in SEASPAN Corp/SH SH (SSW)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in SEASPAN Corp/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,321 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 56,676 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.11% of SEASPAN Corp/SH SH worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEASPAN Corp/SH SH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of SEASPAN Corp/SH SH by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SEASPAN Corp/SH SH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of SEASPAN Corp/SH SH by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,184 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 11,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA bought a new stake in shares of SEASPAN Corp/SH SH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

SSW opened at $9.52 on Monday. SEASPAN Corp/SH SH has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $10.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.24.

SEASPAN Corp/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. SEASPAN Corp/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 27.00%. The business had revenue of $294.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that SEASPAN Corp/SH SH will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, October 22nd were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 19th. SEASPAN Corp/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut SEASPAN Corp/SH SH from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut SEASPAN Corp/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine cut SEASPAN Corp/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut SEASPAN Corp/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.31.

SEASPAN Corp/SH SH Company Profile

Seaspan Corporation operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships in Hong Kong. The company charters its containerships under long-term, fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of February 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of 91 containerships. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

