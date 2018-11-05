California Public Employees Retirement System Has $1.39 Million Position in Invacare Co. (IVC)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,620 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 30,141 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Invacare were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invacare by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 450,402 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,838,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invacare by 3.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 272,539 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,742,000 after purchasing an additional 7,895 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invacare by 561.2% in the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 817,688 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $15,209,000 after purchasing an additional 694,027 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invacare in the second quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Invacare by 7,076.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,463 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,359 shares during the period.

NYSE IVC opened at $13.71 on Monday. Invacare Co. has a 12 month low of $12.61 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The health services provider reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.11). Invacare had a negative net margin of 6.80% and a negative return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $246.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.90 million. Equities research analysts expect that Invacare Co. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 11th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Invacare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.59%.

IVC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invacare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Invacare from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

About Invacare

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, Europe, and the Asia/Pacific.

