Callinex Mines (CNX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.10

Shares of Callinex Mines Inc (CVE:CNX) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 34000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
About Callinex Mines (CVE:CNX)
Callinex Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, zinc, gold, and graphite ores. The company holds 100% interest in Pine Bay, Flin Flon, and Big Island properties located in the Flin Flon Area; the Superjack and Nash Creek properties located in New Brunswick; and the Pt.
