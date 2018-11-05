Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,448 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 0.9% of Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $127,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 96.7% during the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $157,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $202,000.

VWO stock opened at $39.36 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.35 and a 52-week high of $50.99.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

