Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $31.81 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,861 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $31,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. New Potomac Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

RSP opened at $100.15 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $94.97 and a 52-week high of $108.89.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.