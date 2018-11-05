Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 681 Shares of Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 681 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $29,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Well Done LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,073.72, for a total transaction of $85,897.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,603.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 5,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,244.09, for a total transaction of $7,078,872.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,234 shares in the company, valued at $51,298,807.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,621 shares of company stock worth $91,928,242. Corporate insiders own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

GOOG opened at $1,057.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $980.64 and a 52-week high of $1,273.89. The company has a market cap of $736.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.41 by $2.65. Alphabet had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The company had revenue of $27.16 billion during the quarter.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOG. Atlantic Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,300.00 target price (down from $1,405.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,301.81.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

