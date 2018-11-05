Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 178,458 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,678,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,458 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 1.3% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.52% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $130,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 32,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 26,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $77.74 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $77.66 and a 1 year high of $79.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.144 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.