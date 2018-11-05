Camden National (CAC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Camden National Corporation is a multi-bank, financial institution holding company. Products services are available directly and indirectly through its subsidiaries, Camden National Bank, UnitedKingfield Bank, Acadia Trust, N.A, and Trust Company of Maine, Inc. “

Get Camden National alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Camden National from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a buy rating and issued a $51.50 price target on shares of Camden National in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Camden National from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.17.

NASDAQ:CAC opened at $41.11 on Friday. Camden National has a twelve month low of $38.98 and a twelve month high of $47.86. The firm has a market cap of $640.34 million, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 12th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.96%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Camden National by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,125,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,438,000 after buying an additional 46,401 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Camden National by 5.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 787,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,991,000 after purchasing an additional 39,341 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Camden National during the second quarter valued at approximately $986,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camden National by 4.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 447,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,453,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Camden National by 15.3% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 11,057 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camden National (CAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.