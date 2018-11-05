Camping World (CWH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Camping World to post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.10). Camping World had a positive return on equity of 211.54% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. On average, analysts expect Camping World to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Camping World alerts:

Shares of Camping World stock opened at $19.04 on Monday. Camping World has a 1-year low of $16.40 and a 1-year high of $47.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.93. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.91.

In other Camping World news, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.74 per share, for a total transaction of $493,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CWH. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Camping World from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Camping World from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research set a $28.00 price target on shares of Camping World and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.58.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts. The company operates through Consumer Services and Plans, and Retail segments. It provides emergency roadside assistance; property and casualty insurance programs; travel assist programs; extended vehicle service contracts; co-branded credit cards; vehicle financing and refinancing; club memberships; and publications and directories.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.