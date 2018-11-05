Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) Position Reduced by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,717,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,624 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Railway makes up about 2.2% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 1.20% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $362,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 24.4% during the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,792,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $511,139,000 after purchasing an additional 548,467 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 79.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,034,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $187,564,000 after acquiring an additional 457,885 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management CA boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 8.0% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 4,693,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $994,823,000 after acquiring an additional 348,114 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter worth approximately $41,368,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 30.9% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 924,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $169,510,000 after acquiring an additional 218,248 shares in the last quarter. 65.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CP stock opened at $205.69 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a twelve month low of $166.36 and a twelve month high of $224.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.96. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 28.71% and a net margin of 34.07%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a $0.4999 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.89%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CP. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Friday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Stephens set a $236.00 price target on Canadian Pacific Railway and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.92.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as finished vehicles and machineries, automotive parts, chemicals and plastics, petroleum and crude products, and metals and minerals, as well as forest, industrial, and consumer products.

