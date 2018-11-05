CanYaCoin Trading Up 6.1% Over Last Week (CAN)

CanYaCoin (CURRENCY:CAN) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 5th. One CanYaCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0528 or 0.00000817 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, COSS, IDAX and Cryptopia. CanYaCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.38 million and approximately $18,920.00 worth of CanYaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CanYaCoin has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CanYaCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007204 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003759 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015429 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00150307 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00256318 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $662.67 or 0.10266635 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00012106 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

CanYaCoin Profile

CanYaCoin launched on November 15th, 2017. CanYaCoin’s total supply is 95,827,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,070,059 tokens. CanYaCoin’s official Twitter account is @canya_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CanYaCoin is /r/CanYaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for CanYaCoin is blog.canya.com.au. CanYaCoin’s official website is canya.io.

CanYaCoin Token Trading

CanYaCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Cryptopia, Gatecoin, IDAX, COSS, Kucoin and Lykke Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CanYaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CanYaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CanYaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CanYaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CanYaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.