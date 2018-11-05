Cardiome Pharma (COM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cardiome Pharma (TSE:COM) (NASDAQ:CRME) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.26) per share for the quarter.

Cardiome Pharma (TSE:COM) (NASDAQ:CRME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported C($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.30) by C($0.18). The business had revenue of C$7.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.16 million.

Get Cardiome Pharma alerts:

Cardiome Pharma stock opened at C$2.95 on Monday. Cardiome Pharma has a one year low of C$1.64 and a one year high of C$6.06.

About Cardiome Pharma

Cardiome Pharma Corp., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients suffering from heart diseases. It offers BRINAVESS (vernakalant (IV)) for the conversion of recent onset atrial fibrillation to sinus rhythm in adults; and AGGRASTAT, a reversible GP IIb/IIIa inhibitor for use in acute coronary syndrome patients.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Cardiome Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiome Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.