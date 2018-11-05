Cardstack Trading 4.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CARD)

Cardstack (CURRENCY:CARD) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. One Cardstack token can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Coinsuper, CoinEx and BitForex. Cardstack has a market capitalization of $4.60 million and $435,084.00 worth of Cardstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cardstack has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007525 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003786 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015464 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00150213 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00254671 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $658.80 or 0.10223348 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00012056 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Cardstack Profile

Cardstack launched on June 25th, 2018. Cardstack’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,410,116,070 tokens. Cardstack’s official website is cardstack.com. Cardstack’s official Twitter account is @cardstack and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardstack’s official message board is medium.com/cardstack.

Buying and Selling Cardstack

Cardstack can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Coinsuper, IDEX, CoinEx and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

