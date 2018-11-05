Cars.com (CARS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 7th. Analysts expect Cars.com to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $168.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.75 million. Cars.com had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 28.90%. Cars.com’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cars.com to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cars.com alerts:

Cars.com stock opened at $26.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.22. Cars.com has a 52-week low of $20.94 and a 52-week high of $32.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CARS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cars.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cars.com in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cars.com in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.13.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.