Castle Price Hits $0.0451 on Major Exchanges (CSTL)

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. One Castle coin can currently be bought for $0.0451 or 0.00000699 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and Crex24. Castle has a market capitalization of $479,136.00 and approximately $7,734.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Castle has traded up 246% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $166.50 or 0.02581543 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00010590 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00011604 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000459 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003679 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000689 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00001285 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000079 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Castle

Castle (CRYPTO:CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 11,155,027 coins and its circulating supply is 10,627,368 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL. Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech.

Castle Coin Trading

Castle can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Castle using one of the exchanges listed above.

