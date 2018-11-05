Caterpillar (CAT) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CAT. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $168.00 to $142.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $183.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. DZ Bank raised shares of Caterpillar to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $127.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $120.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $158.55.

NYSE:CAT traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $125.66. The stock had a trading volume of 584,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,823,448. Caterpillar has a one year low of $112.06 and a one year high of $173.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $74.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.58.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.03. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 44.13%. The firm had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 35,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.18, for a total transaction of $5,404,163.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,826 shares in the company, valued at $3,519,312.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De bought 1,080 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $115.58 per share, with a total value of $124,826.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,209.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 5.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,442,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $874,069,000 after purchasing an additional 327,470 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 7.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,239,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,834,000 after purchasing an additional 145,707 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 7.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,147,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,325,000 after purchasing an additional 151,960 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,976,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,086,000 after purchasing an additional 67,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 23.6% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,957,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,581,000 after purchasing an additional 374,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for construction, resource, and energy and transportation industries. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact truck and multi-terrain loaders, forestry excavators, feller bunchers, harvesters, knuckleboom loaders, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skidders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, track-type loaders, wheel excavators, and track-type tractors.

