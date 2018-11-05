Ccore (CCO) Price Down 8% Over Last Week

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. Ccore has a total market capitalization of $152,030.00 and $10.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ccore token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0894 or 0.00001394 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Mercatox. During the last seven days, Ccore has traded 8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007677 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003830 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015502 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00150817 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00253929 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $660.25 or 0.10290999 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00011919 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ccore Token Profile

Ccore’s launch date was November 28th, 2017. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 tokens. The official website for Ccore is ccore.io. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ccore

Ccore can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ccore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ccore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

