Celanese Co. (CE) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 112.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Celanese were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Celanese by 119.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,847,000 after purchasing an additional 118,828 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Celanese by 88.4% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 37,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 17,531 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its stake in Celanese by 1,887.4% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 114,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,041,000 after buying an additional 108,641 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese in the third quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Celanese by 12.7% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celanese stock opened at $101.58 on Monday. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $92.68 and a 12 month high of $119.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.39.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.22. Celanese had a return on equity of 39.39% and a net margin of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 26th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CE shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Celanese from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Nomura boosted their price objective on Celanese from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Celanese in a research note on Friday, July 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Celanese from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “$113.06” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Celanese from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “$113.06” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celanese presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.67.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells value-added chemicals, thermoplastic polymers, and other chemical-based products worldwide. The company operates through Advanced Engineered Materials, Consumer Specialties, Industrial Specialties, and Acetyl Intermediates segments.

