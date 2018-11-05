Celgene Co. (CELG) Shares Bought by First Long Island Investors LLC

First Long Island Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in Celgene were worth $6,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Celgene during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celgene during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celgene during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Celgene by 2,688.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 9,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Celgene during the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Celgene alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CELG shares. BidaskClub cut Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Mizuho set a $117.00 price target on Celgene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Celgene in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Celgene in a research report on Monday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Celgene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.91.

NASDAQ:CELG opened at $74.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.13. Celgene Co. has a 52-week low of $70.09 and a 52-week high of $110.81. The firm has a market cap of $51.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.53.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Celgene had a return on equity of 108.76% and a net margin of 19.64%. Research analysts forecast that Celgene Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Celgene news, Director Ernest Mario sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $1,107,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,100,208.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John H. Weiland bought 5,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.73 per share, for a total transaction of $500,244.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Celgene Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG).

Receive News & Ratings for Celgene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celgene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.