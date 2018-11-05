Centerra Gold (CAGDF) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Centerra Gold (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) in a research report report published on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CAGDF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Centerra Gold from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, CIBC restated a hold rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CAGDF opened at $4.28 on Thursday. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its principal projects include Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

