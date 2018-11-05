Century Communities (CCS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 5th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.22. Century Communities had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 4.36%. On average, analysts expect Century Communities to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CCS stock opened at $21.34 on Monday. Century Communities has a 1 year low of $20.21 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The firm has a market cap of $642.74 million, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

CCS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Century Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.50 to $31.50 in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Monday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Century Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in California, Colorado, Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and the provision of mortgage services and title services to its home buyers.

