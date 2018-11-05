Changyou.Com (CYOU) Releases Q4 2018 Earnings Guidance

Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) updated its fourth quarter 2018 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.43-0.52 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $110-120 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $116.86 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Changyou.Com from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Changyou.Com from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Changyou.Com from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Changyou.Com from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Changyou.Com has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.83.

Shares of Changyou.Com stock opened at $14.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $770.74 million, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.57. Changyou.Com has a 52 week low of $12.68 and a 52 week high of $38.64.

About Changyou.Com

Changyou.com Limited develops and operates online games in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game, Platform Channel, and Others segments. It develops, operates, and licenses online games, including interactive online games that are accessed and played simultaneously by various game players through personal computers; and mobile games played on mobile devices.

