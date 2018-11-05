Chicago Equity Partners LLC Acquires 13,820 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology (VSH)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 557,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,820 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $11,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 2.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 91,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 14.8% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 19,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP boosted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 28.0% in the second quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 12,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 2.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 117,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the second quarter worth $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VSH. ValuEngine cut shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vishay Intertechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $19.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Vishay Intertechnology has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $780.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.78 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 5th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is 23.78%.

In other Vishay Intertechnology news, Director Thomas C. Wertheimer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $208,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,740.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

