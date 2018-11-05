Chicago Equity Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 54,455 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $8,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth $830,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at about $370,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at about $6,164,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 43.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.9% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 21,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.49, for a total transaction of $5,074,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,044,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.07, for a total transaction of $90,320.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,467.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,476 shares of company stock valued at $16,528,424 in the last 90 days. 15.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE VEEV opened at $92.23 on Monday. Veeva Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $52.17 and a 52-week high of $109.05. The stock has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.64.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $209.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, August 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.07.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

