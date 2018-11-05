Chicago Equity Partners LLC Sells 1,695 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $10,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 12,757.1% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 11,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 11,609 shares during the period. Compass Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 389,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $817,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 124.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 457,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,631,000 after acquiring an additional 253,881 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4,375.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 35,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

EXPD stock opened at $69.19 on Monday. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1-year low of $56.44 and a 1-year high of $78.16. The company has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.74.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXPD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $73.00 price objective on Expeditors International of Washington and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, such as ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, cargo insurance, cargo monitoring and tracking, and other logistics solutions.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.