Chico’s FAS, Inc. (CHS) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,808,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,136 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.44% of Chico’s FAS worth $14,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 24,935 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,508 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 2.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 317,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 35.0% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 24,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 15.9% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 46,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 35.0% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 29,376 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares in the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHS stock opened at $7.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $981.70 million, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.78. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $10.90.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $544.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.02 million. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHS. ValuEngine cut shares of Chico’s FAS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

Chico's FAS Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of women's private branded, casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. The company's portfolio of brands consists of the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

