Childrens Place Inc (PLCE) Receives $152.30 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $152.30.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLCE. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Childrens Place in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Childrens Place from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Childrens Place from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Childrens Place from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th.

In related news, insider Jane T. Elfers sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.93, for a total value of $13,493,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 141,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,091,380.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLCE. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Childrens Place in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Childrens Place in the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Childrens Place in the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. BKS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Childrens Place in the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Childrens Place in the 2nd quarter worth about $260,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PLCE traded up $5.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $157.95. 544,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,895. Childrens Place has a fifty-two week low of $106.25 and a fifty-two week high of $161.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.20.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. Childrens Place had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 33.17%. The firm had revenue of $448.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Childrens Place will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Childrens Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, accessories, footwear, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

