China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (CHU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHU. TheStreet cut shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. UBS Group cut shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th.

Shares of CHU stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.85. 282,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,963. China Unicom has a 12 month low of $10.33 and a 12 month high of $15.53. The stock has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a PE ratio of 98.18 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHU. FMR LLC boosted its stake in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,811,872 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $72,707,000 after purchasing an additional 928,193 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 423.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 414,168 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,181,000 after purchasing an additional 334,990 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 335.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 428,846 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,502,000 after purchasing an additional 330,467 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,738,454 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $22,303,000 after purchasing an additional 234,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,112,042 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,268,000 after purchasing an additional 222,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Company Profile

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited, an integrated telecommunications operator, provides telecommunications services and telecommunications products worldwide. It offers mobile voice services that enable its subscribers to make and receive phone calls comprising local calls, domestic and international long-distance calls, intra-provincial roaming, inter-provincial roaming, and international roaming; and mobile data, mobile reading, mobile music, WO app store, SMS, personalized ring-back tone, and other wireless information services.

