ChipMOS Technologies (IMOS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $12.81

ChipMOS Technologies Inc – (NASDAQ:IMOS) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.81 and last traded at $16.08, with a volume of 1102 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded ChipMOS Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded ChipMOS Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th.

The company has a market capitalization of $581.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

ChipMOS Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). ChipMOS Technologies had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $147.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 19th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 18th. ChipMOS Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.61%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMOS. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of ChipMOS Technologies by 34,065.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 102,879 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ChipMOS Technologies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 119,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChipMOS Technologies by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 188,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 16,629 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChipMOS Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $161,000. 7.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. It provides a range of back-end assembly and test services, including engineering test, wafer probing and final test of memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors, as well as leadframe-and organic substrate-based package assembly services for memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors; and gold bumping, reel to reel assembly, and test services for LCD and other flat-panel display driver semiconductors.

