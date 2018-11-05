ChoicePoint (CPS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Bank of America

ChoicePoint (NYSE:CPS)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Bank of America in a research note issued to investors on Monday. They currently have a $77.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $90.00. Bank of America’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CPS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChoicePoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of ChoicePoint from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Buckingham Research lowered shares of ChoicePoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of ChoicePoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.25.

NYSE CPS traded up $5.15 on Monday, hitting $77.61. 102,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,988. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.03. ChoicePoint has a 12 month low of $68.32 and a 12 month high of $146.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

ChoicePoint (NYSE:CPS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $861.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.09 million. ChoicePoint had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ChoicePoint will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of ChoicePoint by 37.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,329 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ChoicePoint in the second quarter valued at $204,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of ChoicePoint in the third quarter valued at $196,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of ChoicePoint in the second quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new position in shares of ChoicePoint in the second quarter valued at $327,000. 99.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

