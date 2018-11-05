Chronologic (DAY) Market Cap Hits $931,293.00

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. Chronologic has a market capitalization of $931,293.00 and approximately $60.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chronologic token can currently be bought for approximately $1.20 or 0.00018769 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Livecoin. In the last seven days, Chronologic has traded up 5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007522 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003797 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015509 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00150499 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00254019 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $656.15 or 0.10240920 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00012058 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Chronologic Profile

Chronologic launched on July 28th, 2017. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,080,959 tokens and its circulating supply is 774,410 tokens. The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH.

Buying and Selling Chronologic

Chronologic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronologic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chronologic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

