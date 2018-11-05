Chubb Ltd (CB) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 301.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Chubb by 3.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,848,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,976,000 after buying an additional 488,028 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Chubb by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,153,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,289,643,000 after buying an additional 175,841 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 12.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,610,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $585,682,000 after buying an additional 504,768 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,850,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,088,000 after buying an additional 11,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Chubb by 2.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,742,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,322,000 after buying an additional 45,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

CB opened at $126.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $58.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.02. Chubb Ltd has a 52 week low of $120.50 and a 52 week high of $157.50.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.63 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 20th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 227,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $31,985,278.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,583,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,124,804.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.37, for a total value of $2,086,508.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 202,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,263,399.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 242,967 shares of company stock worth $34,072,088. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Chubb from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Chubb from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chubb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.56.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. Its North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; and professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, and excess casualty, as well as group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

