Church & Dwight (CHD) Price Target Increased to $62.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CHD. ValuEngine upgraded Church & Dwight from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Church & Dwight from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank downgraded Church & Dwight from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.18.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.61. 8,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,116,494. The firm has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Church & Dwight has a 52-week low of $43.21 and a 52-week high of $66.58.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 20.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.85%.

In related news, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 8,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $450,764.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,205,960.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Leblanc sold 17,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $980,709.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,739,877.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 358,140 shares of company stock valued at $20,431,431. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at about $500,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 291.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 197,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,930,000 after acquiring an additional 146,765 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 42.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 360,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,143,000 after acquiring an additional 107,140 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 15.0% during the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 17,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.2% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 65,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and the Specialty Products Division. It offers baking soda, cat litter, carpet deodorization, and laundry detergent products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, dishwashing detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesic products under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; and water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand.

