CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Stake in Boeing Co (BA)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,318 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for approximately 0.5% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $22,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 5,625 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,115 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 211,508 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $69,349,000 after purchasing an additional 43,936 shares during the period. 69.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Diana L. Sands sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.07, for a total transaction of $1,750,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BA stock opened at $357.75 on Monday. Boeing Co has a twelve month low of $259.56 and a twelve month high of $394.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $203.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.30.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The aircraft producer reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.11. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 4,176.41% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $25.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 15.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.81%.

BA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $375.00 target price on Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $410.21.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

