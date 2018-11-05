CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 396,540 Shares of TransAlta Co. (TAC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its position in shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,419,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 396,540 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.06% of TransAlta worth $97,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 32.8% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 693,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,482,000 after buying an additional 171,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in TransAlta by 10.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 524,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 50,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in TransAlta by 3,708.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 34,633 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in TransAlta in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,246,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in TransAlta by 22.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 649,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 117,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. TransAlta currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

TransAlta stock opened at $5.15 on Monday. TransAlta Co. has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $6.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.61 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.28). TransAlta had a negative net margin of 10.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $345.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.90 million.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. The company operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate.

