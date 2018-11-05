CIBC Lowers Roots (ROOT) Price Target to C$7.00

Roots (TSE:ROOT) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$10.00 to C$7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ROOT. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Roots from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Roots from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, October 19th. CSFB decreased their target price on shares of Roots from C$8.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Roots from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, TD Securities reissued an action list buy rating and set a C$17.00 target price on shares of Roots in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Roots currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$10.78.

Get Roots alerts:

TSE:ROOT opened at C$5.19 on Thursday. Roots has a 52 week low of C$4.61 and a 52 week high of C$13.55.

About Roots

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of apparel, leather goods, accessories, and footwear products under the Roots brand. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer (DTC), and Partners and Other. The DTC segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

Read More: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Roots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.