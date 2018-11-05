Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA (ML) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA (EPA:ML) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €122.40 ($142.33).

A number of equities analysts have commented on ML shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a €126.00 ($146.51) price objective on shares of Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($111.63) price target on shares of Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €145.00 ($168.60) price target on shares of Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. UBS Group set a €112.00 ($130.23) price target on shares of Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €135.00 ($156.98) price target on shares of Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd.

Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA stock traded down €0.40 ($0.47) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €126.65 ($147.27). 201,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,093. Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA has a 52-week low of €106.95 ($124.36) and a 52-week high of €130.85 ($152.15).

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Passenger Car and Light Truck Tires and Related Distribution; Truck Tires and Related Distribution; and Specialty Businesses. It offers tires for cars, vans, trucks, buses, farm machinery, earthmovers, mining and handling equipment, tramways, metros, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, and bicycles.

