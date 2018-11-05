Ciena (CIEN) Hits New 1-Year High at $33.70

Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.70 and last traded at $33.27, with a volume of 405339 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.02.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ciena in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities lowered shares of Ciena from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.50 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ciena from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.74.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $818.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.28 million. Ciena had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $260,832.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $51,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 84,812 shares of company stock worth $2,537,062. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Ciena by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 148,099 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,836,000 after buying an additional 16,264 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Ciena by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 633,121 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,398,000 after buying an additional 21,023 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Ciena during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new stake in Ciena during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,890,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ciena during the 2nd quarter worth about $616,000.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of voice, video, and data traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

