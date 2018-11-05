Ciena Co. (CIEN) CEO Gary B. Smith Sells 9,600 Shares

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Gary B. Smith sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $303,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Gary B. Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 18th, Gary B. Smith sold 4,800 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $149,328.00.

On Thursday, October 4th, Gary B. Smith sold 9,600 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $288,384.00.

On Wednesday, September 19th, Gary B. Smith sold 9,600 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total transaction of $293,472.00.

On Friday, September 7th, Gary B. Smith sold 9,600 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $298,944.00.

On Wednesday, August 22nd, Gary B. Smith sold 9,600 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $260,832.00.

Shares of NYSE CIEN traded up $1.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.62. 631,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,226,641. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.40 and a fifty-two week high of $32.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. Ciena had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $818.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 12.3% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 148,099 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 16,264 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 3.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 633,121 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,398,000 after purchasing an additional 21,023 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the second quarter valued at about $17,890,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 2nd quarter worth about $616,000.

CIEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. MED cut shares of Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “$26.20” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their price target on shares of Ciena to $38.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners cut shares of Ciena to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $27.00 to $29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ciena has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.74.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of voice, video, and data traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

