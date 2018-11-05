Cimpress NV (CMPR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $144.67.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMPR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Barrington Research set a $165.00 price target on shares of Cimpress and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Cimpress in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd.

Shares of CMPR traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.86. The stock had a trading volume of 272,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,326. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.78, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.04. Cimpress has a 12 month low of $110.00 and a 12 month high of $171.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $588.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.35 million. Cimpress had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 0.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cimpress will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Cornelis David Arends bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $144.30 per share, with a total value of $57,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sean Edward Quinn sold 777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.40, for a total transaction of $108,313.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Cimpress in the third quarter worth $1,011,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Cimpress by 5.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Cimpress by 90.9% during the third quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 114,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,624,000 after purchasing an additional 54,467 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Cimpress by 2.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Cimpress by 21.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

