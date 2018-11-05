Circassia Pharmaceuticals (CIR) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Circassia Pharmaceuticals (LON:CIR) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

CIR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) target price on shares of Circassia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Circassia Pharmaceuticals from GBX 86 ($1.12) to GBX 81 ($1.06) and set a sector performer rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th.

Get Circassia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of CIR stock opened at GBX 62.40 ($0.82) on Thursday.

About Circassia Pharmaceuticals

Circassia Pharmaceuticals plc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). It markets novel NIOX asthma management products directly to specialists in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Germany, as well as through a network of partners internationally.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Circassia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Circassia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.