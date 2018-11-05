CIRCOR International (CIR) vs. Shengkai Innovations (VALV) Head-To-Head Analysis

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) and Shengkai Innovations (OTCMKTS:VALV) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares CIRCOR International and Shengkai Innovations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CIRCOR International -1.43% 6.57% 2.23% Shengkai Innovations N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

CIRCOR International has a beta of 2.15, suggesting that its stock price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shengkai Innovations has a beta of 1.95, suggesting that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.1% of CIRCOR International shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of CIRCOR International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Shengkai Innovations shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

CIRCOR International pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Shengkai Innovations does not pay a dividend. CIRCOR International pays out 2.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for CIRCOR International and Shengkai Innovations, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CIRCOR International 0 1 3 0 2.75 Shengkai Innovations 0 0 0 0 N/A

CIRCOR International currently has a consensus price target of $53.25, suggesting a potential upside of 61.41%. Given CIRCOR International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CIRCOR International is more favorable than Shengkai Innovations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CIRCOR International and Shengkai Innovations’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CIRCOR International $661.71 million 0.99 $11.78 million $1.71 19.29 Shengkai Innovations N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CIRCOR International has higher revenue and earnings than Shengkai Innovations.

Summary

CIRCOR International beats Shengkai Innovations on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Advanced Flow Solutions, and Fluid Handling. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices, and fluid catalytic converter and isolation valves. It also provides instrumentation fittings and sampling systems comprising sight glasses and gauge valves; liquid level controllers and level switches, plugs and probes pressure controllers, and pressure regulators; and pipeline pigs, quick opening closures, and pig signalers. This segment offers its products and services to end-user customers, such as oil companies; engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) companies; and distributors through direct sales, sales representatives, and agents. The Advanced Flow Solutions segment manufactures and markets control valves, automatic recirculation valves, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, landing gear components, pneumatic controls, electro-mechanical controls, and other flow control products and systems. Its products and services are used by various customers in the military and defense, commercial aerospace, business and general aviation, process industries, and power generation markets. This segment serves aircraft manufacturers and tier 1 suppliers to aircraft manufacturers, power companies and their contractors, and other industrial customers. The Fluid Handling segment provides 3 and 2 screw, progressing cavity, specialty centrifugal, and gear metering pumps; multiphase pump systems; and oil mist systems, oil purifiers, and tank cleaning systems for the end-users, OEMs, defense contractors, and EPC companies. CIRCOR International, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

About Shengkai Innovations

Shengkai Innovations, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes ceramic valves for industrial use in the People's Republic of China. The company provides ceramic valves in various categories, including gate, ball, back, adjustable, cut-off, and special valves. It also offers various services related to industrial ceramic valves consisting of manufacture, installation, and maintenance of general industrial ceramic valves, as well as the design and manufacture of a range of non-standard ceramic valves. The company sells its products through direct sales personnel and agents to electric power, petrochemical, chemical, aluminum, and metallurgy industries. Shengkai Innovations, Inc. also exports its products to Europe, North America, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region. The company is headquartered in Tianjin, the People's Republic of China.

