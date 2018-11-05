Citigroup Analysts Give Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (OMAB) a $49.00 Price Target

Citigroup set a $49.00 price target on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on OMAB. ValuEngine raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, July 8th. BidaskClub raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Barclays cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort in a research report on Monday, August 27th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.67.

Shares of OMAB traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,258. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort has a 1-year low of $37.45 and a 1-year high of $58.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMAB. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 552.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 7,811 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares during the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $940,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 8,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 23,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. 15.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, Zacatecas, Ciudad Juárez, and Reynosa cities.

